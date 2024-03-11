Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) vs. Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $1.53 billion 1.22 $166.90 million $3.67 10.19 Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 0.30 -$13.75 million ($0.62) -0.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.9% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 12.08% 13.85% 7.59% Broad Street Realty -20.38% -25.96% -2.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forestar Group and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forestar Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.06%. Given Forestar Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Broad Street Realty on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

