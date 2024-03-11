Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Cut by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,548,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,990,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

