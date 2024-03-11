Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FL stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

