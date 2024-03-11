FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of FMC worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 175,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $125.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

Free Report

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

