Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Fluent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

