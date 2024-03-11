Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,056 shares of company stock worth $3,770,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

