Flare (FLR) Tops One Day Volume of $27.98 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $27.98 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,803,249,778 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,803,250,805.32623 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04118432 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $24,609,301.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.