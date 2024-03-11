Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) COO Sells $420,435.20 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,317 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 703,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

