First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.28

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 45141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.