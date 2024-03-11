First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.84

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 9382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

