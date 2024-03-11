First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 120,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 53,365 shares.The stock last traded at $111.16 and had previously closed at $112.01.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $895.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3549 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

