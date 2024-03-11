First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 120,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 53,365 shares.The stock last traded at $111.16 and had previously closed at $112.01.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $895.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3549 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.