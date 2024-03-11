First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.37

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 3864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

