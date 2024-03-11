First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.37

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 3864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
