First Foundation Advisors Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ICL Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.58.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0476 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

