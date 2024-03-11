Financial Survey: J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) vs. WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ)

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) and WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for J.W. Mays and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A WeWork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays $22.58 million 3.94 -$80,000.00 ($0.17) -258.81 WeWork $3.25 billion 0.00 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) 0.00

This table compares J.W. Mays and WeWork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

J.W. Mays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeWork. J.W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WeWork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of J.W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of J.W. Mays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of WeWork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

J.W. Mays has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares J.W. Mays and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays -1.51% -0.63% -0.36% WeWork -48.69% N/A -9.59%

Summary

J.W. Mays beats WeWork on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also provides various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers WeWork All Access, a monthly subscription-based model that allows members to book workspaces, conference rooms, and private offices; WeWork On Demand, which enables users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations; and WeWork Workplace, a turnkey workspace management solution for landlords, operators, and enterprises. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On November 6, 2023, WeWork Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

