Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,626 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3,202.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $17.17 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

