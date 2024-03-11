Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $69.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

