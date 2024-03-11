Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after buying an additional 379,563 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 320,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 254,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RL opened at $176.00 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $190.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.91.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

