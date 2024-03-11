Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 605 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

