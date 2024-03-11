Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 258 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 203.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $149.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

