Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $176.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

