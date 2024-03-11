Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 635 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1,270.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

