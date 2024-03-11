Financial Contrast: Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) & BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enhabit and BrightSpring Health Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enhabit 2 5 1 0 1.88 BrightSpring Health Services 0 0 11 0 3.00

Enhabit presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.84%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Enhabit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enhabit -7.69% 1.55% 0.76% BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enhabit and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enhabit and BrightSpring Health Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enhabit $1.05 billion 0.50 -$40.40 million ($1.62) -6.38 BrightSpring Health Services $8.83 billion 0.18 N/A N/A N/A

BrightSpring Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Enhabit.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Enhabit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 105 hospice agencies across 23 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

