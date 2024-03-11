FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.77.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.20 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,390,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 112,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,542,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 121.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,340 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

