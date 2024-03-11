Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.10

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 36421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $509.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

