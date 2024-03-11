FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 617,581 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 395,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,474 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

