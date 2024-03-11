Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $527.13 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00003755 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $527.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 53% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00067475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00018974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 838,030,286 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.