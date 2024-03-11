FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

