Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.57

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 11829097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNMA
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Federal National Mortgage Association
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.