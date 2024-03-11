FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys £498.15 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($632.25).

FDM Group Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:FDM opened at GBX 403.50 ($5.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 428.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.39. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 362.50 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 871 ($11.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £442.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,152.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.