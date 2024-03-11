Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $77.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $76.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $7,289,316. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.