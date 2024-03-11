Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Trading Down 5.5%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $202.08 and last traded at $202.74. Approximately 93,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 431,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after acquiring an additional 174,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after acquiring an additional 138,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

