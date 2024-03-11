Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Position Trimmed by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,992 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.49% of Fabrinet worth $90,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:FN traded down $13.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.16. The company had a trading volume of 253,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.99. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.