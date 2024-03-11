EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Down to $24.40

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $23.78. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 58,188 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 109.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $936,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $936,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,991,040 shares of company stock worth $39,110,046. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

