Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 140,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 133,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457,252. The company has a market cap of $425.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.