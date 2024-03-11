Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Position Trimmed by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,454 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $40,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

