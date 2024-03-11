Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Leede Jones Gable

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Leede Jones Gable from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gable’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.
EXE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extendicare
Extendicare Trading Up 1.3 %
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.