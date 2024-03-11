Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Leede Jones Gable

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Leede Jones Gable from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gable’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

EXE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Extendicare stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.28. 129,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.66. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

