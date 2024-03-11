Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 2,376,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 449,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

