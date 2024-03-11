EthereumFair (ETF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $104,672.14

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $104,672.14 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair Coin Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is dischain.xyz. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.09385368 USD and is up 21.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $115,126.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

