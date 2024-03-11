Ethereum Price Up 13.4% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $486.13 billion and approximately $27.99 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $4,047.82 or 0.05578203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00064914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00019456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00018757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,098,097 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

