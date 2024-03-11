Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Hits Market Capitalization of $784.94 Million

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $784.94 million and $120.77 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for $25.44 or 0.00035059 BTC on exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,854,218 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

