Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Cap of $485.90 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $485.90 billion and approximately $24.49 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4,045.86 or 0.05608001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00064957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00019928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00018905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,098,097 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.