Ethena USDe (USDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $296.28 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $296.28 million and $71.65 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 882,178,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 869,103,472.9245567. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00191323 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $63,199,519.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

