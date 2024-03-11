Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.