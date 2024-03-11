Escroco Emerald (ESCE) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.88

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Escroco Emerald has a market capitalization of $162,050.37 and approximately $18.88 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Escroco Emerald has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.0001544 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco Emerald should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

