Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Pi Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.69.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

