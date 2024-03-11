ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $157.08 million and $54,441.23 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017014 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00025171 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,676.43 or 0.99952371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00187259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.1015436 USD and is down -36.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $28,508.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.