EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 81,057 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 434.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,057 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.45. 468,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,065. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $337.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

