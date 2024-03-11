EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,381,867 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6,220.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $94,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.92. 3,797,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,620,733. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

