EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,370,666 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 25,735.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370,666 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $44,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,916,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. 351,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

