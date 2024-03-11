EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $14.01 Million Investment in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 291,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $684,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMSI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,645. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

